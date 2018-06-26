Cookie Ingredients:

1 egg white

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 stick butter - softened

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups plain flour

colored sugar

Icing Ingredients:

1/2 stick butter - melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups powdered sugar

1 -2 Tablespoons half & half

2 - 3 drops red and blue food coloring

Directions:

Mix everything but the flour with an electric mixer until fluffy. Gradually add the flour. Roll into 24 balls, roll each ball in the colored sugar and place on ungreased cookie sheets, placing your thumb in the center of each ball. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 - 12 minutes. Let cool and ice.



To make icing whisk together the melted butter and vanilla and gradually add the sugar and milk alternately until you have the consistency of icing. Color half red and half blue and ice the cookies. Enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

