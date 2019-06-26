KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peach Caprese Salad

8 Ripe peaches, sliced

2 Cups balsamic vinegar

2 Cups fresh basil

12 ounces fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

Maldon salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Make a balsamic reduction by bringing the balsamic vinegar to boil in a saucepan, then turning it to simmer. Let it cook down until syrupy.

On your serving platter, arrange peach slices, mozzarella, and basil leaves, alternating each on the platter. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle with the balsamic reduction.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe.

