KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peach Ripper Wheat Glazed Chicken

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken (breast, tenders, or thighs)

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

¼ cup chopped sweet onion

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

½ cup Peach Ripper Wheat

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

3 medium ripe peaches

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

-Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Cook chicken until golden brown and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes per side, depending on the cut. Remove chicken to a plate and cover with foil.

-Add remaining oil to skillet. Add onion and cook until browned, about 1 minute. Add Peach Ripper Wheat beer and stir, scraping up anything stuck to the pan.

-Add remaining ingredients and cook until the peaches are soft, about 8-10 minutes. Return chicken to pan and spoon sauce over top. Cook 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

Presented by Mike and Hannah McConnell, Hexagon Brewing Co.

5/30/2019