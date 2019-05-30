KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peach Ripper Wheat Glazed Chicken
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken (breast, tenders, or thighs)
2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
¼ cup chopped sweet onion
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
½ cup Peach Ripper Wheat
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
3 medium ripe peaches
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
-Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Cook chicken until golden brown and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes per side, depending on the cut. Remove chicken to a plate and cover with foil.
-Add remaining oil to skillet. Add onion and cook until browned, about 1 minute. Add Peach Ripper Wheat beer and stir, scraping up anything stuck to the pan.
-Add remaining ingredients and cook until the peaches are soft, about 8-10 minutes. Return chicken to pan and spoon sauce over top. Cook 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and serve immediately.
Presented by Mike and Hannah McConnell, Hexagon Brewing Co.
