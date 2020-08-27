Deana Hurd shares her recipe for Peach upside down cake.

Eight right peaches peeled and sliced

1/2 stick of butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

One box of Duncan Hines yellow cake mix

Three eggs

One small instant vanilla pudding

1/2 cup of oil

1 1/2 cups of buttermilk

Melt the half stick of butter in a 12 inch oven proof skillet At 350°. Once melted remove from oven and sprinkle 1/2 cup of brown sugar on the bottom of the pan. Place 2/3 of your peach slices in a circular pattern on top of the brown sugar.

In a separate bowl, add cake mix, eggs, pudding, oil, and buttermilk. Mix well with a mixer then pour slowly over your peaches in the skillet. Bake cake at 350° for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes. Invert cake on a large platter.

Peach compote: