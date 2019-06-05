KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peaches and Cream Bread Pudding
Recipe:
1 loaf of french bread cut into 1-inch cubes
2 cups of chunked peaches
1 1/2 cup of heavy cream
2 cups whole milk
8 large eggs
21/2 cups sugar
1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
1 teaspoon of cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon of salt
1. Place bread cubes into a 9x13 baking dish and top evenly with peaches
2. In large mixing bowl whisk remaining ingredients together into a frothy custard.
3. Pour custard over bread cubes. cover and refrigerate for at least an hour
4. Place into a preheated 350-degree oven. Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes, until golden and bubbly. The bread pudding should be a little jiggly in the middle. Allow it to cool for 20 minutes.
Serve warm and top with your favorite vanilla ice cream!
