KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peaches and Cream Bread Pudding

Recipe:

1 loaf of french bread cut into 1-inch cubes

2 cups of chunked peaches

1 1/2 cup of heavy cream

2 cups whole milk

8 large eggs

21/2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1. Place bread cubes into a 9x13 baking dish and top evenly with peaches

2. In large mixing bowl whisk remaining ingredients together into a frothy custard.

3. Pour custard over bread cubes. cover and refrigerate for at least an hour

4. Place into a preheated 350-degree oven. Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes, until golden and bubbly. The bread pudding should be a little jiggly in the middle. Allow it to cool for 20 minutes.

Serve warm and top with your favorite vanilla ice cream!

Presented by The Front Porch

5/6/2019