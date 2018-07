Cake:

1 1/2 boxes Duncan Hines yellow cake mix

1 (3oz) box peach jello

5 eggs

3/4 Cup oil

1/2 cup water

16 oz chopped peaches

Mix well and bake in 3 nine inch pans that have been sprayed with cooking spray at 350 for 20 minutes.

Icing:

12 oz of cream cheese softened

1 (3 oz) pkg of peach jello

1 cup powdered sugar

16 oz of cool whip

Mix first 3 ingredients well until smooth. Mix in cool whip. Frost cake and garnish as desired.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

7/9/2018

© 2018 WBIR