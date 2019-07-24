KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peaches and Piggy

6 fresh peaches

1/4 c. sugar

1/4 to 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

Sliced bread

Melted butter

Ham slices, cooked bacon or pulled pork

Provolone cheese slices

PREPARE PEACHES: Lightly score the bottom of each peach with an X before blanching. Working in batches of 3 or 4, add peaches to boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer them to an ice-water bath to stop the cooking. Remove skin with a paring knife.

PEACH COMPOTE: Quarter the peeled peaches and place in a saucepan with 1/4 c. sugar and 1/4-1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper. Cook on medium-low heat until thickened.

To assemble and grill the sandwich, heat griddle to 350 degrees. Brush bread slices with melted butter and place them buttered side down on the griddle. Place 2 slices of cheese on each bread slice. On one slice add the peach compote and ham, bacon or pulled pork. Grill until the bread is toasted and cheese is melting, then put the sandwich together and enjoy!

NOTE: Adjust the sugar and cayenne to your preference.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

