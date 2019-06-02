KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Cake

Recipe: Peanut cream

1 cup heavy cream

8 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

Whip with a whisk til light.

Cubes of chocolate cake or brownies

Sliced banana

Chocolate sauce

Chopped peanuts

Extra creamy cool whip or whipped cream

Spread peanut butter mixture in an 8x11 dish. Layer on cake cubes, then a layer of banana slices. Sprinkle generously with peanuts. Drizzle with chocolate sauce. Cover with Cool Whip.

Refrigerate until serving.

Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

