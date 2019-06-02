KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Cake
Recipe: Peanut cream
1 cup heavy cream
8 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
Whip with a whisk til light.
Cubes of chocolate cake or brownies
Sliced banana
Chocolate sauce
Chopped peanuts
Extra creamy cool whip or whipped cream
Spread peanut butter mixture in an 8x11 dish. Layer on cake cubes, then a layer of banana slices. Sprinkle generously with peanuts. Drizzle with chocolate sauce. Cover with Cool Whip.
Refrigerate until serving.
Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
