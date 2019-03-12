KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peanut Butter Brownies

1 stick of butter softened

2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

1 &1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 & 1/2 cup peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350.

Cream vanilla, sugar and butter together in a mixing bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir together.

Pour into greased baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Turn oven down to 300 for up to 10 more minutes. This will look a little jiggly but will set up.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

