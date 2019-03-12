KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peanut Butter Brownies
1 stick of butter softened
2 cups brown sugar
2 eggs
1 &1/2 cups self-rising flour
1 & 1/2 cup peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
METHOD
Preheat oven to 350.
Cream vanilla, sugar and butter together in a mixing bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir together.
Pour into greased baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Turn oven down to 300 for up to 10 more minutes. This will look a little jiggly but will set up.
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
12/3/2019