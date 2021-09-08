Chef Jes Thomas prepares a creamy dessert perfect for summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peanut Butter Dreams

Prepared by Jes Thomas/@jessoulfood on Instagram

Ingredients

Vanilla Pudding

3 cups whole milk, divided

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Pinch of salt

3/4 cup sugar

3 egg yolks

2 T powdered peanut butter

1 tablespoon butter

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together ¼ cup of the milk with the cornstarch. Set aside.

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the remaining milk, salt, and sugar. Allow the mixture to heat over medium heat until it is steaming; do not let it boil.

While the milk heats, whisk the egg yolks in a separate small bowl. Then add the powdered peanut butter. Once the milk is steaming, slowly pour ½ cup of the hot milk mixture into the egg yolks, whisking constantly. Slowly add the egg yolk mixture back to the pot, and then add the cornstarch mixture. Continue to cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until the mixture starts to simmer and has thickened.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter and vanilla.

Pour into individual serving dishes. Top each with a layer of plastic wrap touching the top of the pudding to prevent a skin from forming and serve warm or allow to chill for several hours before serving.

Whipped Cream

1 C heavy whipping cream

2 T sugar

1/2 tsp almond extract (optional)

In a cold bowl, stir together and whip until soft peaks form.

Pretzel Crumble

2 cups crushed pretzels

12 T butter, melted

2 teaspoons white sugar

Mix all together. Pour onto a cookie sheet

Peanut Butter Crumbles

1 C Peanut Butter

1/2 C Powdered Sugar