Peanut Butter Oreo Cookie Icebox Cake

INGREDIENTS

•    1 (16 oz.) container Cool Whip

•    1 1/2 cups peanut butter, crunchy or creamy

•    3/4 cup fudge sauce, or to taste

•    1/4-1/3 cup peanuts

•    1 box Oreos, divided

PREPARATION

•    Line an 8x8-inch baking dish with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

•    Create four rows of Oreos along the bottom of your baking dish.

•    In a separate bowl, mix together Cool Whip and peanut butter until totally combined.

•    Spread 1/2 peanut butter mixture over Oreo crust, then top with another layer of Oreos and 1/2 cup fudge.

•    Spread on remaining peanut butter mixture and top with remaining fudge.

•    Crumble remaining Oreos and sprinkle them, along with peanuts, over the top.

•    Place in refrigerator for 4-8 hours, or overnight, or in freezer for 3-4 hours.

•    Slice, serve and enjoy

Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes

5/28/2019