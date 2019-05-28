KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Peanut Butter Oreo Cookie Icebox Cake

INGREDIENTS

• 1 (16 oz.) container Cool Whip

• 1 1/2 cups peanut butter, crunchy or creamy

• 3/4 cup fudge sauce, or to taste

• 1/4-1/3 cup peanuts

• 1 box Oreos, divided

PREPARATION

• Line an 8x8-inch baking dish with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

• Create four rows of Oreos along the bottom of your baking dish.

• In a separate bowl, mix together Cool Whip and peanut butter until totally combined.

• Spread 1/2 peanut butter mixture over Oreo crust, then top with another layer of Oreos and 1/2 cup fudge.

• Spread on remaining peanut butter mixture and top with remaining fudge.

• Crumble remaining Oreos and sprinkle them, along with peanuts, over the top.

• Place in refrigerator for 4-8 hours, or overnight, or in freezer for 3-4 hours.

• Slice, serve and enjoy

Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes

