KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Peanut Butter Oreo Cookie Icebox Cake
INGREDIENTS
• 1 (16 oz.) container Cool Whip
• 1 1/2 cups peanut butter, crunchy or creamy
• 3/4 cup fudge sauce, or to taste
• 1/4-1/3 cup peanuts
• 1 box Oreos, divided
PREPARATION
• Line an 8x8-inch baking dish with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
• Create four rows of Oreos along the bottom of your baking dish.
• In a separate bowl, mix together Cool Whip and peanut butter until totally combined.
• Spread 1/2 peanut butter mixture over Oreo crust, then top with another layer of Oreos and 1/2 cup fudge.
• Spread on remaining peanut butter mixture and top with remaining fudge.
• Crumble remaining Oreos and sprinkle them, along with peanuts, over the top.
• Place in refrigerator for 4-8 hours, or overnight, or in freezer for 3-4 hours.
• Slice, serve and enjoy
Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes
5/28/2019