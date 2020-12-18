Pecan nut balls

My mom made them every year when I was growing up. Now I make them every year for my family.



This recipe makes two dozen.



Ingredients

1 teaspoon vanilla (use good quality extract)

2 tablespoons sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

1 ¼ cup self-rising flour

1 stick of butter, melted

2 cups powdered sugar- use more as needed



Instructions

Measure flour into a large bowl and add sugar, whisk to mix. Add vanilla to the butter and add to flour. Add pecans. Pinch off dough and roll into balls of whatever size you like. I usually make them about the size of a ping pong ball.



Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes depending on size and your oven, until lightly golden. Remove from oven and cool slightly but while still warm roll into powdered sugar. Serve warm or save for the next day if they last that long.



Terri's tip: If you don't have self-rising flour, add 1 teaspoon baking powder and ¼ teaspoon salt for every 1 cup of plain all-purpose flour.



Sift powdered sugar, it will make the sugar stick better to the cookies.



You could also use walnuts or almonds.



However, for anyone who is allergic to nuts, substitute crushed peppermint candy for the pecans.



