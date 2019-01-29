KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Pecan Pie Cookies

Cookie Ingredients:

1 Cup brown sugar

3/4 Cup butter - softened

1 Egg

1 Teaspoon vanilla

2 Cups plain flour

1 Teaspoon baking powder

1/4 Teaspoon salt

Filling Ingredients

1 Cup pecans - chopped

1/2 Cup brown sugar

2 - 4 Tablespoons whipping cream

1 Teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of salt

Directions:

For the cookie, beat the sugar, butter, egg, & vanilla until creamy. Add the baking soda and salt and mix well. Gradually add the flour. Drop onto parchment covered cookie sheets and press your thumb in the center to make an indention. For the filling mix the pecans, brown sugar, salt, and vanilla. Gradually add the whipping cream. The filling should be thick. Fill the center of each cookie and chill for 20 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 - 12 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from pan. Enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

1/29/2019