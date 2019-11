KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pecan Pie

1 Each 9” Pie crust (deep dish)

4 oz Butter

3 Each Eggs

2/3 cup Granulated sugar

1 Cup Light Corn Syrup

¼ Tsp Vanilla

1 Cup Pecans

METHOD:

• Melt Butter

• Add Corn syrup and mix, add sugar and mix, add eggs and vanilla and mix until combined.

• Put pecans into pie shell, and pour mixture over until full.

• Bake at 300 for 50 min. or until center is set.

Presented by Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant

11/11/2019