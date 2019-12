KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pecan Squares

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

1 (8 ounce) package Pillsbury crescent dough

Place dough in an ungreased 9x13 baking dish. Press a half-inch up the sides to form crust. Bake eight minutes.

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup white Karo syrup

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon melted butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, optional

Sprinkle pecans evenly over par-baked crust. Sprinkle chocolate chips over par-baked crust if desired.

In a medium bowl, mix sugar, Karo syrup, butter, vanilla, and egg. Pour over all. Bake 18-22 minutes or until crust is golden. Cool before cutting.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

12/18/2019