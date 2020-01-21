KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Philly Cheese Steak Soup

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 medium-sized onion, chopped

• 2 large green peppers, chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 (8 ounce) package white mushrooms, chopped

• 2 teaspoons Worchestire sauce

• 1 teaspoon celery seeds

• 2 tablespoons parsley

• 2 bay leaves

• 6 cups beef stock (may use chicken instead)

• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 16 ounces white processed cheese melt

• provolone cheese, shredded for topping

• 1 pound shaved beef steak

• 1 1/2 cups heavy cream

• salt and pepper to taste

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

DIRECTIONS:

• In large pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add in onions, peppers, mushrooms and garlic. Saute approximately 3 minutes until all veggies are tender. Add Worchestire sauce and steak, stirring occasionally until steak begins to brown. Add all remaining spices and beef stock. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low. Whisk flour and cream together until smooth, slowly stir into soup and simmer for 20 minutes. Lastly, add cheese melt and stir until incorporated. Serve hot in bread bowls topped with shredded cheese or top with croutons.

Presented by Pam Phillips, Buffalo Mountain Grille

1/21/2020