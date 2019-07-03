KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pickled Shrimp

2 lb. cooked shrimp, peeled and tails removed

2 sweet onions, thinly sliced

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup tarragon vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Cavender’s All Purpose Greek Seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon dry mustard

¼ teaspoon red pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

In a large glass bowl add shrimp and onions. In a separate bowl whisk together remaining ingredients and pour over the shrimp and onions. Toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve in a bowl with sturdy toothpicks on the side, in individual small glasses, or as a salad with lettuce.

Presented by Joy McCabe, joymccabe.com