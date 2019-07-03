KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pickled Shrimp
2 lb. cooked shrimp, peeled and tails removed
2 sweet onions, thinly sliced
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup tarragon vinegar
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Cavender’s All Purpose Greek Seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon dry mustard
¼ teaspoon red pepper
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
In a large glass bowl add shrimp and onions. In a separate bowl whisk together remaining ingredients and pour over the shrimp and onions. Toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve in a bowl with sturdy toothpicks on the side, in individual small glasses, or as a salad with lettuce.
Presented by Joy McCabe, joymccabe.com