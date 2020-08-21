Pimento cheese grit soufflé recipe

Jimmy Proffitt from The Old Mill shares a delicious soufflé recipe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pimento Cheese Grits Soufflé

Prepared by Jimmy Proffitt of The Old Mill.

Ingredients:

Soufflé:

1 ½ c. water

½ c. half-and-half

1 tsp. salt

½ c. The Old Mill White Grits

3 eggs, separated

¾ c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 (4-oz.) jar diced pimientos, drained and patted dry

2 Tbs. unsalted butter

Dash Worcestershire sauce

Dash Tabasco

2 ½ Tbs. thinly sliced scallions

Shrimp Sauce:

2 Tbs. unsalted butter

6 oz. small shrimp, peeled (if shrimp are large, cut into halves or thirds)

1 tsp. chopped Italian parsley

1 tsp. chopped basil

Directions:





Preheat oven to 375° and generously butter a 2-qt. casserole dish.

In a large, heavy saucepan bring water, half-and-half, and salt to a boil. Stir in the grits, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring often, until grits are thick and creamy, about 20 minutes.

Beat the egg yolks well. Beat in a large spoonful of hot grits and stir the egg mixture into the grits to temper the yolks. Stir in the cheese, pimientos, butter, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Let mixture cool to nearly room temperature.

Beat egg whites to stiff peaks. Fold whites and scallions into the grits and transfer the mixture to the prepared casserole. Bake 30 – 40 minutes, or until the grits are set. If the soufflé begins to overbrown, cover with foil.

When soufflé is nearly done, melt the butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp and sauté 3 – 4 minutes, or until the shrimp is cooked through. Stir in chopped herbs.

Spoon sauce over individual servings of soufflé.