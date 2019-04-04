KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pineapple Casserole

1 cup sugar

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

2 (20 ounce) cans pineapple chunks, drained reserving 6 tablespoons of the juice

1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crumbled

½ cup butter (1 stick), melted

Nonstick cooking spray

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a medium-size casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, stir together the sugar and flour. Gradually stir in the cheese. Add the drained pineapple chunks, and stir until ingredients are well combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared casserole dish.

In another medium bowl, combine the cracker crumbs, melted butter, and reserved pineapple juice, stirring with a rubber spatula until evenly blended. Spread crumb mixture on top of pineapple mixture. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Presented by Joy McCabe, www.joymccabe.com

