Pineapple Ice Box cake

In a 9 x 13 pan coat the bottom with a pineapple mixture and place down one layer of vanilla wafers. Put 1/3 pineapple mixture on top then layer another layer of wafers. Another third pineapple mixture then another layer of wafers then another layer of pineapple mixture. Cover in place in refrigerator for eight hours. When serving garnish with 8 ounces of Cool Whip coconut and cherries.