KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Pineapple Ice Box Cake
Prepared by Deana Hurd with Lulu's Tea Room
Filling:
8 oz cream cheese
14 oz sweeten condensed milk
1 1/2 cup milk
1 small instant vanilla pudding
16 oz cool whip
1 box vanilla wafers
8 oz crushed pineapple squeezed
Directions:
Mix cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk and pineapple with a mixer. Fold in 8 ounces of Cool Whip. In a separate bowl mix the instant pudding with regular milk. Fold into pineapple mixture.
In a 9 x 13 pan coat the bottom with a pineapple mixture and place down one layer of vanilla wafers. Put 1/3 pineapple mixture on top then layer another layer of wafers. Another third pineapple mixture then another layer of wafers then another layer of pineapple mixture. Cover in place in refrigerator for eight hours. When serving garnish with 8 ounces of Cool Whip coconut and cherries.