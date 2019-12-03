KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pineapple Pecan Cake

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 - 20 ounce can crushed pineapple - in juice

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

Mix 1 1/2 cups sugar, 2 eggs, crushed pineapple, flour, salt, and baking soda together and pour into a 9 x 13 greased pan. Sprinkle over the top 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup chopped pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Cook the evaporated milk, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 stick butter, & 1 teaspoon vanilla until mixture comes to a rolling boil. After the cake has baked and is right out of the oven pour the cooked milk mixture over the entire cake. Let cool then keep refrigerated.

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

3/12/2019