KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guava Glazed Pork:

•    One 5-pound pork belly

•    3/4 cup canola oil

•    1/2 cup fresh oregano leaves

•    10 cloves garlic, finely chopped

•    Kosher salt

•    1 1/2 cups guava jelly

•    1/4 cup Dijon mustard

•    1/4 cup fresh orange juice

•    2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

•    Freshly ground black pepper

•    16 corn tortillas, warmed

•    Fresh cilantro leaves, for serving

Chipotle Mayonnaise:

•    3/4 cup mayonnaise

•    2 tablespoons pureed chipotles in adobo

•    Juice of 1/2 lime

Sour Orange, Red Cabbage and Jicama Slaw:

1/2 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/2 jicama, grated on large holes of box grater

1/2 small red onion, grated on large holes of box grater

1/4 head red cabbage, grated on large holes of box grater

1 large carrot, grated on large holes of box grater

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Presented by Chef John Alunni, Cutting Edge Cooking School

4/25/2019