KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guava Glazed Pork:
• One 5-pound pork belly
• 3/4 cup canola oil
• 1/2 cup fresh oregano leaves
• 10 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• Kosher salt
• 1 1/2 cups guava jelly
• 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
• 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
• 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 16 corn tortillas, warmed
• Fresh cilantro leaves, for serving
Chipotle Mayonnaise:
• 3/4 cup mayonnaise
• 2 tablespoons pureed chipotles in adobo
• Juice of 1/2 lime
Sour Orange, Red Cabbage and Jicama Slaw:
1/2 cup fresh orange juice
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1/2 jicama, grated on large holes of box grater
1/2 small red onion, grated on large holes of box grater
1/4 head red cabbage, grated on large holes of box grater
1 large carrot, grated on large holes of box grater
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Presented by Chef John Alunni, Cutting Edge Cooking School
4/25/2019