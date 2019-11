KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Port Wine Demi Sauce

1 T. Oil

1 tsp. minced shallots

1 tsp. garlic

1/4 c. diced tomatoes

1T. capers

3 basil leaves, sliced thin

1/4 c. Port wine

1/4 c. demi

METHOD

Add oil to the pan. Then add minced shallots, and minced garlic. Let cook for about a minute, then add diced tomatoes, capers, and basil along with the Port wine, and demi. Simmer in pan until thickens.

Presented by Chef Amy, Finns Tavern

11/21/2019