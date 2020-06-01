KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Portabella & Italian Stuffed Manicotti.
Ingredients:
3-4 oz Portabella mushrooms, diced
3-4 oz cooked Italian sausage, diced
1 pint ricotta cheese
3/4 cup Romano cheese, grated
1 lb mozzarella cheese, shredded
2 eggs
salt & pepper, to taste
1 tsp. dried parsley
8 oz (usually 14) manicotti shells, cooked al dente
16-20 oz marinara sauce
METHOD:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Boil water and cook manicotti for approximately 6-8 minutes. You don't want it overdone, as it will tear when you proceed with filling it.
In a large bowl, mix 2 eggs, ricotta, 1/2 cup Romano, 8 oz mozzarella, Italian sausage, mushrooms, parsley, salt & pepper. Continue by carefully filling each shell with cheese mixture.
In a rectangular baking dish, cover the bottom with a light layer of marinara sauce. Then, place manicotti side by side. Cover manicotti with the remainder of sauce, Romano & mozzarella cheeses. Bake approximately 10-15 minutes or until the top begins to look golden brown.
Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza
1/6/2020