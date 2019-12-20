KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chabad of Knoxville will host Chanukah in the City: Light up the Night on Dec. 23 (second night of Chanukah) at Market Square. The lighting of the Menorah starts at 5:00 p.m.



The Knoxville Ice Bears will host Jewish Heritage Night on Dec. 26 (fifth night of Chanukah), puck drops at 7:35pm. Hot potato latkes will be served.

Potato Latkes

Ingredients



4 cups shredded potatoes (1 lb) Frozen hash browns work great!

1 small onion, chopped

3 eggs

3 T scallions, chopped

2 T flour

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Directions

Combine ingredients together in a large bowl. Using a tablespoon measuring spoon for bite sized latkes and an ice cream scooper for larger latkes, cook batter in batches. Frying until both sides are golden brown. Careful to heat the pan up until very hot before adding batter to it. The oil should sizzle! Be careful not to flip the latkes over until the edges are slightly browned. Enjoy with apple sauce or sour cream.

Recipe from kosherinthekitch.com