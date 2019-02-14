KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pots de Creme

3 egg yolks

2 cups of heavy whipping cream

4 tablespoons of sugar

1/8 teaspoon of salt

6 oz of dark chocolate

In a medium saucepan, put egg yolks, whipping cream, sugar, and salt. Stir over medium heat removing just before it begins to boil. Pour in 6 ounces of dark chocolate and mix well with mixer. Place in containers, I'm using martini glasses. This recipe makes 4 generous servings. Or 20 small servings.

Whipped Cream for topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 T. powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Whip until stiff, this will take quite a bit of whipping.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

