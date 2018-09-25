Ingredients:

1 15-ounce pumpkin puree

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon allspice

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a saucepan and cook over medium heat. Stir constantly until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for 45 minutes stirring occasionally. Mixture will get thick and creamy. Cool and keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Presented by Betty Henry

9/25/2018

© 2018 WBIR