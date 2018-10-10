Ingredients:

Sourdough bread

Melted butter

Provolone cheese slices

Sliced ham

Pumpkin butter

Goat cheese - room temp

Honey

Chopped pecans

With an electricmixerr, beat the goat cheese until smooth. Add in about 1/4 cup honey and mix until smooth.

Preheat electric griddle to 250 degrees. Take one side of bread and butter, place butter side down on the grill and place provolone on the bread. Take your pumpkin butter and spread it over the cheese.

Take the other piece of bread, butter one side and put butter side down on the grill. Cover bread with honey and goat cheese mixture.

While the bread is on the grill warm up ham on the grill. When the ham is warm, place the ham on the pumpkin butter side. Spread the chopped pecans on top of the ham. Now place the goat cheese bread on top of the ham piece. Remove from grill and garnish with chopped pecans.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

