3 c. pumpkin pie mix

2 c. cocoa powder

1 1/2 c. peanut butter

1/3 c. brown sugar

Chocolate frosting, if desired

Optional Chocolate Ganache for Frosting:

1-1/2 cups milk chocolate

3/4 c. half and half

Melt together over low heat.

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F and line an 8 inch by 8-inch pan with parchment paper.

Into a large bowl, combine pumpkin puree, cocoa powder, peanut butter, and sugar (if using). Using a hand mixer, mix all ingredients together until smooth and fully combined.

Transfer batter to prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. If desired, frost and sprinkle with powdered sugar and mini chocolate chips.

Let cool, slice and serve.

Presented by Mike Loosli, Glass Bazaar

10/18/2018

© 2018 WBIR