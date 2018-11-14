1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup coffee

2 tablespoons half and half

2 teaspoons sugar

Whipped cream, optional

Nutmeg, optional

Heat milk, brown sugar, vanilla and spice until sugar dissolves. Add coffee, stir. Add half and half, stir. Add one teaspoon sugar, stir, taste. Add second teaspoon of sugar if desired. Top with whipped cream. Sprinkle lightly with nutmeg, fresh grated if possible.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

11/14/2018

