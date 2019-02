KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quick Summer soup

1 (15 ounce) can navy beans, drained

1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup pasta, dry

Cook al dente according to package directions Empty beans and tomatoes and broth into a medium size heavy saucepan. Stir. Add broth. Heat barely to boiling. Add cooked pasta. Reduce heat and simmer ten minutes.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

2/27/2019