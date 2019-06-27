KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quinoa Bowl with Shrimp and Broccoli

1 cup quinoa, dry

2 cups low sodium vegetable broth

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of fresh lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups broccoli, steamed

½ cup shaved Parmesan cheese

In a medium pot add 2 cups vegetable broth, bring to boil. Add quinoa, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook for 12-15 minutes until liquid is absorbed. Stir occasionally.

While quinoa is cooking, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and sauté for 3 minutes. Add minced garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper, cook for around 2 more minutes until shrimp turn pink. Serve in individual bowls by topping cooked quinoa with shrimp and broccoli, sprinkle with shaved Parmesan cheese. Serves 4

Presented by Janet Seiber, Dietician, UT Medical Center

6/27/2019