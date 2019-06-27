KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quinoa Bowl with Shrimp and Broccoli
1 cup quinoa, dry
2 cups low sodium vegetable broth
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 cloves garlic, minced
Juice of fresh lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups broccoli, steamed
½ cup shaved Parmesan cheese
In a medium pot add 2 cups vegetable broth, bring to boil. Add quinoa, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook for 12-15 minutes until liquid is absorbed. Stir occasionally.
While quinoa is cooking, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and sauté for 3 minutes. Add minced garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper, cook for around 2 more minutes until shrimp turn pink. Serve in individual bowls by topping cooked quinoa with shrimp and broccoli, sprinkle with shaved Parmesan cheese. Serves 4
Presented by Janet Seiber, Dietician, UT Medical Center
