KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Refrigerated pie crust
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 small red onion, finely chopped
1 cup sliced mushrooms
2 cups fresh spinach
1 cup chopped sweet red pepper
1 cup chopped sweet orange pepper
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/3 cups 1% milk
¼ tsp coarse salt
¼ tsp pepper
¼ tsp garlic powder
1 cup mozzarella cheese
1 Tbsp. chopped chives
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Unroll refrigerated pie crust according to package directions and press into pie dish crimping the edges evenly. In a sauté pan on medium heat, add olive oil, then add onions, mushrooms, spinach and sweet peppers. Cook for 5-7 minutes, until softened. In a mixing bowl combine eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. To assemble quiche, fill pie dish with sautéed vegetables, pour in egg/milk mixture, top with shredded mozzarella cheese and chives. Bake until quiche is set, about 35-40 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes, then slice into six wedges to serve.
Presented by Janet Seiber, UT Medical Center
4/25/2019