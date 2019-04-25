KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Refrigerated pie crust

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 cup sliced mushrooms

2 cups fresh spinach

1 cup chopped sweet red pepper

1 cup chopped sweet orange pepper

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/3 cups 1% milk

¼ tsp coarse salt

¼ tsp pepper

¼ tsp garlic powder

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1 Tbsp. chopped chives

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Unroll refrigerated pie crust according to package directions and press into pie dish crimping the edges evenly. In a sauté pan on medium heat, add olive oil, then add onions, mushrooms, spinach and sweet peppers. Cook for 5-7 minutes, until softened. In a mixing bowl combine eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. To assemble quiche, fill pie dish with sautéed vegetables, pour in egg/milk mixture, top with shredded mozzarella cheese and chives. Bake until quiche is set, about 35-40 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes, then slice into six wedges to serve.

Presented by Janet Seiber, UT Medical Center

