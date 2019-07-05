KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Raspberry cake

1 1/2 Duncan Hines white cake mix

Five eggs

3/4 cup of oil

1 small package of raspberry Jell-O

1 12- ounce package of frozen raspberries thawed.

Mix all ingredients except frozen raspberries until well blended. One Splenda, mixed in thawed frozen raspberries. Bake in 3 9-inch pans for about 18 minutes at 350°

Raspberry Icing

12 ounces of cream cheese softened

3 tablespoons of raspberry Jell-O

1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar

16 ounces of Cool Whip

Mix the first three ingredients until blended well and no longer granulated. When smooth, add 16 ounces of Cool Whip and mix completely. Frost the cooled cake. Garnish as desired.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

5/7/2019