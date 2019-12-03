KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rattlesnake Bites

3 large jalapenos, seeded and cut in half

1/2 large red pepper

2 cups Monterey jack cheese, shredded

1 large egg

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon Parmesan, grated

salt and pepper

1 1/2 cup bread crumbs, seasoned or unseasoned

1. Wash jalapenos, cut in half, take out seeds, and dice fine

2. Wash red pepper and dice fine

3. Mix jalapenos and red peppers with shredded jack cheese until it forms a ball

4. Let set in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours!

5. Form bite-sized balls of the cheese mixture and set aside

6. In a shallow bowl, mix flour, egg, Parmesan, milk, salt, and pepper to taste.

7. Place breadcrumbs in a separate mixing bowl.

8. Dip cheese balls in egg mixture and then in breadcrumbs, work coating onto the cheese ball evenly and place on a plate or tray

9. Place breaded cheese balls in the freezer for 1/2 hour to set up

10. Take out of the freezer and deep fry in hot oil until golden brown.

11. Serve immediately with Ranch Dressing or your favorite dipping sauce

Presented by Nicole Vesco, Texas Roadhouse

3/12/2019