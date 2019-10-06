KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2 Small or one large container of fresh raspberries

Baby spinach

Chicken (leftovers are great, rotisserie, grilled, tenders, etc)

Fresh asparagus

Dash of salt

½ c Vinegar

½ c Vegetable oil

3-4 T. Sugar or honey

Place half of the fresh raspberries in food processor or blender. Add salt, vinegar, and sugar or honey. Blend until frothy for about 2 minutes. Pour into dish and stir in oil. Set aside.

Cut or pull chicken into small pieces. Warm up. Cook asparagus in skillet until tender crisp.

Place spinach on dinner plate for each person. Top with chicken, asparagus, and remaining raspberries.

Drizzle raspberry vinaigrette over salad.

Presented by Connie Emmons, CR Catering and Cakes

