Ingredients:

* 1 can (28 oz) Keystone Chicken, shredded

* 3/4 tsp. Keystone Chicken Soup Base in 1 cup of water

* 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes

* 1 can (15 oz) white beans, drained and rinsed

* 1 small can green chilies, undrained

* 1/2 tsp chili powder

* 2 cans Mexican corn, undrained

* 1/2 tsp pepper

* 2 tsp salt

* 1/2 tsp cumin

* Tortilla chips, shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream for garnish

Steps:

1. Place Keystone Chicken in a pot. Rinse and drain beans and add to chicken.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients (except the optional garnish ingredients). Don’t drain the corn or the chilies.

3. Bring to a boil then lower heat and simmer for about 20 minutes.

4. Serve with chips, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

