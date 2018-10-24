Ingredients:
* 1 can (28 oz) Keystone Chicken, shredded
* 3/4 tsp. Keystone Chicken Soup Base in 1 cup of water
* 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes
* 1 can (15 oz) white beans, drained and rinsed
* 1 small can green chilies, undrained
* 1/2 tsp chili powder
* 2 cans Mexican corn, undrained
* 1/2 tsp pepper
* 2 tsp salt
* 1/2 tsp cumin
* Tortilla chips, shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream for garnish
Steps:
1. Place Keystone Chicken in a pot. Rinse and drain beans and add to chicken.
2. Add the rest of the ingredients (except the optional garnish ingredients). Don’t drain the corn or the chilies.
3. Bring to a boil then lower heat and simmer for about 20 minutes.
4. Serve with chips, sour cream, and shredded cheese.