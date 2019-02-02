Ingredients:

2 packs Frontera Enchilada Sauce

2 oz Cream Cheese at room temperature

1/2 tsp Salt

¼ tsp Cayenne Pepper

¾ tsp Cumin

2 tsp Light Brown Sugar

4 cups Cooked & Shredded Chicken

1.5 cups Frozen Corn Kernels

2 cup shredded Monterey Jack or Mild Cheddar

Instructions:

Heat the enchilada sauce in a 10-inch cast iron skillet. Add salt, cayenne pepper, cumin and brown sugar. Whisk to mix well. Add softened cream cheese and whisk until the cream cheese has melted into the sauce. Place the chicken and corn in a medium bowl. Add sauce mixture and cheese then toss well to coat all ingredients. Place the chicken mixture in the cast iron skillet and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 minutes.

Remove the dip from the oven and allow it to cool for 5 minutes then top with queso fresco, sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, diced onion and jalapeno.

Serve the dip in the cast iron skillet with tortilla chips on the side.