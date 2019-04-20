Kentucky Hot Brown Hand Pies:

Pie crust dough

Cream sauce (cream, butter, salt, nutmeg)

1/2 stick of butter

1/3rd cup of flour

1 qt. heavy cream

1 bay leaf

½ tsp nutmeg

½ cup of parmesan cheese (plus extra for garnish)

Bunch thyme sprigs

14 oz. sliced roasted turkey breast

8 to 12 slices chopped bacon

3 Roma tomatoes

Parsley (rough chopped)

3 egg yolks

Directions:

1. In a saucepan over med-high heat melt the butter and then add the flour to make a roux.

2. Cook for two (2) minutes while stirring then whisk in the cream.

3. Add the bay leaf, the thyme, and the nutmeg to the cream and bring the cream to a simmer (make sure you stir often as the roux will stick to the bottom and burn).

4. Once it's simmering, cook for two (2) minutes take off the heat and add the ½ cup of parmesan.

5. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside and allow to cool.

6. Roll out the pie crust dough and cut into 3" x 3" squares.

7. Spray a muffin tin with non-stick spray and place squares into cups. Press down in the center and smooth out the crust.

8. Place one (1) oz. of turkey into the bottom of each pie crust.

9. Spoon over the cream sauce.

10. Sprinkle with chopped bacon.

11. Place one slice of Roma on top.

12. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and fold corners of pie crust in.

13. In a small cup, whisk egg yolks with one (1) tablespoon of water and brush the top of each hand pie.

14. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for twenty (20) minutes.

15. Allow to cool before removing from muffin tin. Arrange each hand pie on a platter, sprinkle with parsley, and serve warm.

Honey Ginger Mint Julip

4 cups crushed ice

1 cup Kentucky bourbon

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup mint (plus more for garnish)

1 orange

2 cups ginger beer

Directions:

1. In a large pitcher, stir in bourbon, honey, and mint. Allow to macerate for fifteen (15) minutes.

2. Fill pitcher with ice.

3. Stir in ginger beer.

4. Serve Julip in glasses with mint and orange garnish