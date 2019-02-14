KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Red Velvet Cookies

1 cup sugar

1 stick butter at room temperature

1 egg

2 tablespoons buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons red food coloring

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

Preheat oven to 350°.  Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Cream sugar and butter until light. Add egg, vanilla and food coloring; beat briefly.  Whisk together dry ingredients.  Add dry ingredients in three increments, beating well after each.  Scoop rounded tablespoonfuls onto the prepared pan.  Bake 7-8 minutes or until set in the center.  Cool on the pan three minutes then completely on a wire rack.  Fill with cream cheese frosting if desired.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

2/13/2019