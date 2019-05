Pick your favorite brownie mix and make the batter by following the instructions on the box

Grease cookie sheet

Pour batter onto sheet making sure it is evenly distributed

Bake at 350° for about 15 minutes

Remove from oven and let cool

Topping:

-2 8oz packages of cream cheese (softened)

-1 small can of crushed pineapple

-1 cup of sugar

Mix together and spread over brownie

Top with strawberries and bananas (cut into small pieces) and mini chocolate chips