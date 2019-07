KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Red White and Fizz

INGREDIENTS:

Frozen Strawberries

Frozen Blueberries

White Grape Juice ice cubes

Ginger Ale

Additional White Grape Juice

HOW TO SERVE:

In your glass, layer the frozen strawberries first, then white grape juice ice cubes. Next add the frozen blueberries and then fill about one-quarter of the glass with white grape juice, then ginger ale.

Recipe from Country Living website

7/3/2019