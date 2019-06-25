KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Red White & Blue Parfaits

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

3 egg yolks

2 cups milk

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup butter - softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 Pint blueberries

1 Pint strawberries - sliced

2 cups whipping cream - whipped

1 angel food cake - store-bought or homemade

DIRECTIONS:

In a kettle whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, & salt. Gradually add the egg yolks and milk. Cook & stir over medium heat until boiling. Reduce heat and continue to cook & stir for 1 more minute. Remove from heat and add the butter and vanilla, stirring until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Can be refrigerated up to 2 days before you put the parfaits together. To assemble parfaits crumble the angel food cake and put some in the bottom of 8 individual dishes; spoon some of the custard on top of cake, put blueberries and strawberries next, repeat until the dish is full. Then put a dollop of whipped cream on top. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

