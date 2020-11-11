KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Reuben Pizza
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
1 prebaked pizza crust
2/3 cup thousand island dressing
8 ounces thinly sliced corner beef, chopped
14 ounces kraut, well drained
2 cups shredded Italian 6-cheese blend
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place crust on an appropriate sized pizza pan. Spread lightly with some of the salad dressing. Layer on corner beef. Spread remaining dressing over beef. Layer on kraut, then cheese. Bake 12-15 minutes or until cheese is melted and slightly golden.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Avenue in Maryville.