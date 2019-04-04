KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberry-Lemon Compote
4 cups fresh blueberries (about 1.5 pounds), divided
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more
1.5 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
4 large eggs, separated
0.5 cup all-purpose flour
0.5 cup whole wheat flour
1.5 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/3 cups whole-milk fresh ricotta
3/4 cup buttermilk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Vegetable oil (for griddle)
Pure maple syrup, ricotta cheese, and room-temperature butter (for serving)
Combine ingredients for batter and mix well.
Presented by Chef John Alunni, Cutting Edge Cooking School
