Squash Spice Rub
1 cup brown sugar (loose packed)
1 tablespoon kosher salt
2 tsp black pepper
2 tsp granulated garlic
1 tsp cardamom
1 tsp cinnamon
Roasted Spiced Pine Nuts
1 cup pine nuts
Lightly drizzle the nuts with olive oil, then lightly toss with spice rub. Bake for about 5 minutes at 400*. Let cool.
Roasted Acorn Squash for 4-6 people
Remove stem then turn acorn squash on stem side. Carefully seat your chef's s knife at the tip of squash and slowly cut down towards cutting board. Place 4 halves cut side up on an oiled baking sheet. Place 1-2 sage leaves in squash cavity, drizzle with olive oil and top with about 1 tablespoon spice rub. Bake 45 minutes at 400*. Test flesh with a fork, it should be tender when done. Let cool to touch but not cold, then scoop out the flesh with a spoon without damaging flesh. Place pulp in a mixing bowl.
Add 4 tablespoons room temperature mascarpone cheese. Mix well to incorporate. Serve topped with pine nuts.
Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's
10/15/2018