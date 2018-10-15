Squash Spice Rub

1 cup brown sugar (loose packed)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp cardamom

1 tsp cinnamon

Roasted Spiced Pine Nuts

1 cup pine nuts

Lightly drizzle the nuts with olive oil, then lightly toss with spice rub. Bake for about 5 minutes at 400*. Let cool.

Roasted Acorn Squash for 4-6 people

Remove stem then turn acorn squash on stem side. Carefully seat your chef's s knife at the tip of squash and slowly cut down towards cutting board. Place 4 halves cut side up on an oiled baking sheet. Place 1-2 sage leaves in squash cavity, drizzle with olive oil and top with about 1 tablespoon spice rub. Bake 45 minutes at 400*. Test flesh with a fork, it should be tender when done. Let cool to touch but not cold, then scoop out the flesh with a spoon without damaging flesh. Place pulp in a mixing bowl.

Add 4 tablespoons room temperature mascarpone cheese. Mix well to incorporate. Serve topped with pine nuts.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

10/15/2018

© 2018 WBIR