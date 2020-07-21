Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until tomatoes are soft and very fragrant. Sprinkle the fresh herbs over the top, then serve while still warm.

There’s something special about roasting tomatoes that brings out great flavor. This recipe is perfect on its own as a side dish, but there are so many more different uses. These tomatoes are delicious served over pasta, tossed with mozzarella balls, or as a topping to grilled chicken breasts or fish.