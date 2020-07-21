KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
Prepared by Joy McCabe
Ingredients:
16 ounces cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half
2 tablespoons olive oil
5 cloves minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon Cavender’s All Purpose Greek Seasoning
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs such as parsley, basil, or thyme
Nonstick cooking spray
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a rimmed baking sheet pan with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, toss together tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, seasoning, salt, and pepper. Place the cherry tomatoes in a single layer on the sheet pan.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until tomatoes are soft and very fragrant. Sprinkle the fresh herbs over the top, then serve while still warm.
Joy Writes:
There’s something special about roasting tomatoes that brings out great flavor. This recipe is perfect on its own as a side dish, but there are so many more different uses. These tomatoes are delicious served over pasta, tossed with mozzarella balls, or as a topping to grilled chicken breasts or fish.