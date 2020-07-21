x
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Cherry Tomatoes have a lot of flavor and can be served up in many different ways.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
Prepared by Joy McCabe

Ingredients:

16 ounces cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half
2 tablespoons olive oil
5 cloves minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon Cavender’s All Purpose Greek Seasoning
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs such as parsley, basil, or thyme
Nonstick cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a rimmed baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, toss together tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, seasoning, salt, and pepper. Place the cherry tomatoes in a single layer on the sheet pan.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until tomatoes are soft and very fragrant. Sprinkle the fresh herbs over the top, then serve while still warm.

Joy Writes:

There’s something special about roasting tomatoes that brings out great flavor. This recipe is perfect on its own as a side dish, but there are so many more different uses. These tomatoes are delicious served over pasta, tossed with mozzarella balls, or as a topping to grilled chicken breasts or fish.