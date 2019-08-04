KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Herbs

Ingredients:

2 pints fingerling potatoes

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 to 3 sprigs fresh sage

3 sprigs fresh thyme

6 cloves garlic, left unpeeled

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus for sheet pan

Salt and pepper

Directions: Preheat oven to 500 degrees F and place a baking sheet inside to heat. Add potatoes, rosemary, sage, thyme, and garlic to a medium bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Remove sheet pan from oven, lightly coat with olive oil, and pour potatoes onto pan. Place potatoes in oven and reduce heat to 425 degrees F. Roast for 20 minutes, or until crispy on outside and tender on inside.

Presented by Camille Watson, camillewatson.com

