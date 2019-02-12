KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Roasted Garlic and Brie Pizza

INGREDIENTS:

13 oz. fresh pizza dough

1 bunch of garlic

6 oz. extra virgin olive oil

8 oz. brie cheese

2 tsp. dried oregano

METHOD:

Cut top off of garlic bunch, drizzle 3 oz olive oil into the garlic and bake at 400 degrees on a cookie sheet or pan for approximately 30 minutes, or until garlic is softened.

Slice brie into thin wedges. Spread dough out into a circle or square and spread the remainder of olive oil on the surface.

Using a butter knife or something similar, extract garlic from each clove. Spread garlic atop pizza dough.

Cover dough with brie slices. Sprinkle a pinch of oregano on top.

Bake in the oven at 450 degrees for approximately 8 minutes. Garnish with cherry tomatoes, fresh basil or the like to add festive decor.

Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza

12/2/2019