Roasted Garlic and Brie Pizza
INGREDIENTS:
13 oz. fresh pizza dough
1 bunch of garlic
6 oz. extra virgin olive oil
8 oz. brie cheese
2 tsp. dried oregano
METHOD:
Cut top off of garlic bunch, drizzle 3 oz olive oil into the garlic and bake at 400 degrees on a cookie sheet or pan for approximately 30 minutes, or until garlic is softened.
Slice brie into thin wedges. Spread dough out into a circle or square and spread the remainder of olive oil on the surface.
Using a butter knife or something similar, extract garlic from each clove. Spread garlic atop pizza dough.
Cover dough with brie slices. Sprinkle a pinch of oregano on top.
Bake in the oven at 450 degrees for approximately 8 minutes. Garnish with cherry tomatoes, fresh basil or the like to add festive decor.
Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza
12/2/2019