Robin Wilhoit's simple and delicious red, white and blue mini-trifles

Produce you will need:
1 pint of blueberries
1lb Strawberries
Baking & Spices:
1 tbsp Granulated sugar
1/4 cup Powdered sugar
1 dash Vanilla extract
Snacks
1 (3-ounce) package Ladyfingers or white cake
Dairy
1 (8-ounce) package Cream cheese
1/4 cup Milk
Tools & Equipment
6 small glasses or jars
Instructions
Combine strawberries and granulated sugar in a small bowl. Set aside for about 10 minutes to allow the sugar to dissolve.
Using a stand (or hand) mixer, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Add the milk and vanilla extract; mix well.
Add a layer of ladyfingers, followed by a dollop of cream cheese mixture to each glass. Cover with a layer of strawberries. Add another layer of ladyfingers and more cream cheese. Top with blueberries.
Refrigerate the trifles for at least 4 hours or overnight before serving. Enjoy!