Robin Wilhoit's simple and delicious red, white and blue mini-trifles

Robin Wilhoit shares a delicious and patriotic dessert recipe!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Produce you will need:

1 pint of blueberries

1lb Strawberries

Baking & Spices:

1 tbsp Granulated sugar

1/4 cup Powdered sugar

1 dash Vanilla extract

Snacks

1 (3-ounce) package Ladyfingers or white cake

Dairy

1 (8-ounce) package Cream cheese

1/4 cup Milk

Tools & Equipment

6 small glasses or jars

Instructions

Combine strawberries and granulated sugar in a small bowl. Set aside for about 10 minutes to allow the sugar to dissolve.

Using a stand (or hand) mixer, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Add the milk and vanilla extract; mix well.

Add a layer of ladyfingers, followed by a dollop of cream cheese mixture to each glass. Cover with a layer of strawberries. Add another layer of ladyfingers and more cream cheese. Top with blueberries.